The National Olympic Committee of Lithuania have signed a partnership agreement with the European Olympic Committees (EOC) EU Office.

The agreement was signed during the two-day EOC General Assembly here.

Lithuania become the 13th National Olympic Committee (NOC) to have partnered with the EOC EU Office.

The office acts as the continental association's representative body to institutions in the European Union (EU).

They also seek to represent the interests of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at national, European and international level.

The EOC EU Office welcomed the agreement, claiming they were looking forward to cooperating on work involving EU policies and funding.

NOCs from Britain, Germany, France, The Netherlands, Portugal, Denmark, Italy and Luxembourg are among those to have partnered with the office.

The office now have a total of 29 partners, which includes both the IOC and EOC.

European Athletics, European Aquatics, the European Handball Federation, the European Volleyball Confederation and Rugby Europe are also among the bodies to have teamed up with the representative body.

It is claimed the office helps to identify, monitor and analyse subjects of relevance to sport at European level, as well as provide support for and promote the interests of its partners.

EOC members were encouraged at the Assembly by IOC President Thomas Bach to work with their Governments to ensure the "European Sport Model" is defended and respected in the EU.