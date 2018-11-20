Austrian bobsleigh pilot Christina Hengster has announced her retirement from the sport.
The 32-year-old is ending her career as her country's most successful bobsleigh athlete.
She began in the sport in 2004, first competing as a push athlete for Silke Zeuner.
They finished third together in the overall European Cup standings while winning two National Championships.
She became a pilot in 2007 and was crowned as world junior champion in 2012.
In 2016, she finished third overall in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation's World Cup standings.
She also bagged a mixed team bronze in the same year at her home World Championships in Innsbruck.
A year later, she claimed a bronze at the European Championships before a 10th-place finish at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.
"It was not easy for me, but I'm convinced that it's a good time to go," said Hengster.
She will now focus on her career with the police.