Sweden will face Switzerland in the final of the women's tournament at the European Curling Championships in Tallinn after both sides came through their last four clashes today.

Sweden, the reigning Olympic champions, have now advanced to the gold medal match in both the men’s and women’s event as the men’s rink will play Scotland.

Both finals will take place tomorrow at the Estonian capital's Tondiraba Ice Hall.

After only finishing as the second-placed team after the round robin stage, Sweden had to play third-placed Russia in their semi-final.

Sweden’s skip Anna Hasselborg took an early and decisive lead for her team in the second end with four points before Russia responded with a score of their own in the third end.

Russia couldn’t recover from their early deficit to the Olympic gold medallists, however, and the match finished 7-4 to send Sweden through to the final.

Russia will contest the bronze against Germany, who lost to Switzerland in the second semi-final.

Switzerland run Germany out of stones with a perfect double takeout by Alina Paetz!

After winning all their round-robin matches, Switzerland were favourites.

Switzerland held a 3-2 lead after the fifth end and continued to edge ahead through Alina Paetz, who scored two in the sixth end and added another in the eighth.

The match finished 6-4, sending Switzerland to their first European final since 2014.

