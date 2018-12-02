Lima 2019 has launched a drawing and painting competition that seeks to promote the sports featuring on the programmes of next year’s Pan and Parapan American Games in Peru’s capital.

Entitled "La VIDENA and the Lima 2019 Games", the competition is aimed at elementary school students from 10 educational institutions near the VIDENA sports complex in San Luis District.

It is being run in collaboration with construction company Cosapi and the Municipality of San Luis.

Students have until December 5 to submit their entries.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the competition and the participating schools - La Cantuta, San Juan Masías, San Luis, Santísima Virgen de Fátima, Villa Jardín, Miguel Grau Seminario, Apóstol San Pedro, Los Educadores, Madre Admirable and Santa Matilde.

As well as the sports that will feature on the Lima 2019 programme, students can also focus their entries on venues and areas being constructed by Cosapi for the Games, such as the velodrome, athletics stadium, warming track, aquatic centre, sports centre three and the bowling alley.

Preparations are continuing for the Lima 2019 Pan and Parapan American Games ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, representatives of Lima 2019 visited a school in the local San Miguel District in another example of the Organising Committee's attempts to promote next year's Pan and Parapan American Games.

The activity, held at the educational institution 1086 "Jesus Redentor", was carried out within the framework of the "Top Peru athletes in schools" programme, which is promoted by the Ministry of Education and the Peruvian Institute of Sports.

Fifth-grade primary level students were informed about the sports that will be contested at the venues of San Miguel’s Costa Verde, such as beach volleyball, road cycling, skateboarding and speed skating.

The 2019 Pan American Games are set to bring together approximately 6,700 athletes and will feature 39 sports and 62 disciplines between July 26 and August 11.

The Pan American Games are the second largest multi-sport event, gathering the 41 National Olympic Committees that make up Panam Sports.

The sixth edition of the Parapan American Games will see more than 1,890 athletes competing in 17 sports and 18 disciplines from August 23 to September 1.