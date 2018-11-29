The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) is to be significantly restructured, meaning the day-to-day running of the body will be managed by an expanded secretariat, it has been announced.

Four new positions are being created for the New Year in the areas of finance, administration, projects and communications, which it is hoped will further professionalise the governing body.

The new management team will run NOCK’s affairs on a daily basis, while the Executive Committee will engage "predominantly with Board matters" according to a report on Kenyan news website Standard Media.

"We have engaged a human resource firm that will put in place the actual positions to be created, develop the job descriptions and carry out the recruitment of the ideal candidates," NOCK secretary general Francis Mutuku told Standard Media.

"This exercise is expected to be complete by mid-January 2019."

Mutuku claimed the changes will mean from next year, NOCK will no longer be run by elected officials.

"Currently and in the past, NOCK was run by elected officials but in line with the operations structure we want to bring on board, this will change," he said.

Francis Paul Kanyili, left, stepped down as secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya last week following allegations of corruption linked to Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Such a change was among various resolutions arrived at during a NOCK retreat.

Others reportedly included appointing a financial consultant to create policies and procedures involving all financial matters.

The proposed changes come as part of a campaign to create a new image for NOCK, which has previously faced significant accusations of corruption.

Just last Thursday (November 22), then secretary general Francis Paul Kanyili stepped down due a corruption case linked to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

He was one of seven men accused of misappropriating public funds during the event.

Detectives have long been seeking to establish whether there is evidence that they either misused or stole money allocated to the Kenyan team that travelled to Brazil two years ago.