Saudi Arabia has been announced as the host of the inaugural Islamic Women's Taekwondo International Open Championships, which will be held in 2019.

The event was confirmed by World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue and Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi Alsaud, the international relations director of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

The pair met at the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly here, where the decision was made.

Prince Fahad claimed the event would have a positive impact for women in the country and the wider region, while asserting that the sport is one of the fairest.

"Taekwondo is all about empowerment," he said.

"The development of women's taekwondo in Saudi Arabia will have a positive influence across the Middle East."

Dates of the Championship are yet to be confirmed, as well as the location for the inaugural competition.

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics ©Getty Images

Choue also expressed his support for the event, which World Taekwondo believe continues their efforts to promote the sport among Islamic women.

The governing body pointed to their measure of allowing women to wear the hijab under their headguards.

World Taekwondo believe the sport has responded, with Iran securing its first-ever female Olympic medal at Rio 2016.

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin secured the podium place, winning bronze in the 57 kilograms division.

Prince Fahad suggested the World Taekwondo demonstration team could tour Saudi Arabia to promote taekwondo before the Championships.