Norway's seven-time world champion Therese Johaug won yet again on the International Ski Federation Cross Country World Cup circuit to claim her third successive victory since returning from a doping ban.

The 30-year-old, who tested positive for clostebol in 2016, has now won two 10 kilometre races on home snow in Lillehammer this weekend after claiming victory in the pursuit today.

She crossed the line in 58min 58.9secs to take gold, 16.8sec in front of Sweden's 21-year-old Ebba Anderson in second.

Coming home in third was another Norwegian, Ingvild Flugstad Østberg, who battled it out with the Swede all race, but eventually finished just 1.1sec behind.

In snowy conditions a 15km men's race also went ahead today, with Norway taking a clean sweep of the medals.

Didrik Toenseth finished first over Sjur Roethe and Emil Iversen, who maintains the overall World Cup lead with a third-place finish.

Throughout the race Toenseth and Roethe often alternated the lead in a bid to stay ahead of the rest, quickly building up a one-minute gap on everyone else.

"We worked together pretty good," Toenseth, who won in 44:13.8, said afterwards.

Katharina Althaus won the women's ski jumping contest today ©Getty Images

"Sjur did a great job in the flat in the first loop and I did my job at the top.

"I think because of our good cooperation there it went as it did."

Iversen eventually finished a full 1:03 behind the pair, with Roethe 1.6sec behind the winner.

Women's ski jumping and men's Nordic Combined World Cup events also went ahead in Lillehammer today, and in the ski jumping Germany took first and second place.

Taking the gold in Norway was Katharina Althaus, the Olympic silver medallist from Pyeongchang 2018.

The 22-year-old dominated this afternoon's action to win with a total score of 254, 12 points ahead of her compatriot Ramona Straub in second.

Third place was claimed by Austria's former world champion Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, who finished with a score of 241.7.

Jarl Magnus Riiber triumphed in the Nordic Combined contest ©FIS

Althaus started the competition with a jump of 128.5 metres, which placed her in third at the half way mark behind Iraschko-Stolz and her compatriot Eva Pinkelnig, who eventually finished fourth.

The young German cemented the win with her second jump however, flying out to 139.5m, comfortably the longest of the competition.

The Nordic Combined World Cup saw the home country take first and second place.

In the men's Gundersen large hill competition, Jarl Magnus Riiber took the win in front of Joergen Graabak and Germany's Olympic gold medallist Johannes Rydzek.

Twenty-one-year-old Riiber, who gained his first World Cup podium back in the 2014-2015 season aged just 17, claimed another win today after winning the ski jumping phase and then finishing the 10 kilometre course in 27min 54.3secs.

It was a comfortable win too, with Graabak crossing the line 35.8 behind in 28:30.1, having come 10th in the jumping.

Rydzek may feel mixed emotions over his bronze.

In one sense it was a good performance as he only came 17th after the jumping, but in a sprint finish during the cross country he could not quite catch Graabak, crossing the line just 0.8 seconds behind.