Canada’s Mitch Hupé swept aside the United States’ Kyle Troup to claim the masters title on the final day of the Men's World Tenpin Bowling Championships in Hong Kong.

Hupé, a 23-year-old right-hander, won the best-of-three-games contest 2-0 to secure his country’s solitary gold medal of the event at the South China Athletic Association Bowling Centre.

Victory also secures Canada’s successful defence of the masters crown, which Hupé's team-mate Francois Lavoie won at last year’s World Championships for men and women in Las Vegas.

Hupé took the first game of the final after a one-ball roll-off followed a 192-192 draw.

Troup, 27, knocked down only nine pins and his opponent took full advantage.

The American had the chance to throw three strikes for a 202-202 draw in the second game, but when he failed to deliver on his first ball, the match was over.

Troup, the Professional Bowlers Association champion, added a silver medal to his gold in the trios, silver in the team event and bronze in the singles.

Earlier today, in the semi-finals, Hupé beat fellow Canadian Dan MacLelland 199-176, 224-221, while Troup narrowly defeated Ireland’s Christopher Sloan 230-226, 245-220.

MacLelland and Sloan were the bronze medallists.

Sloan’s podium finish was Ireland’s first at a World Championships. 

Hupé also beat all-events champion EJ Tackett 178-158, 233-222 in the round of 16 and then defeated another American, second seed Andrew Anderson, in the quarter-finals, 197-246, 202-181, 214-173.

The Men's World Tenpin Bowling Championships were hosted by World Bowling and the Hong Kong Tenpin Bowling Congress.