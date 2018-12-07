Visa has become the first UEFA sponsor solely dedicated to women's football after the governing body signed a seven-year partnership with the financial services corporation.

The partnership follows UEFA separating its sponsorship rights from the men's game in an attempt to aid the growth of women's football across Europe and create more commercial opportunities.

Visa, a global payments technology company, will now become the main partner of major women's UEFA tournaments such as the Champions League, European Championships, Under-19 and Under-17 Championships and the Futsal European Championships until 2025.

The company will also support UEFA's football marketing platform, Together #WePlayStrong, which aims to change the image of the women's game and make football the number one sport played among girls and women in Europe.

The campaign has already achieved success in partnering with popstar Rita Ora on her European tour and receiving nearly six million views on the Press Play vlogs, which give an insight into the lives of professional female players.

At Visa, we believe in acceptance everywhere - from the pitch to the boardroom. It's because of this, that we're proud to announce our ground-breaking partnership with UEFA in the hope of supporting the growth of women's football. #WePlayStrong pic.twitter.com/idb7EKtLHS — VisaNewsEurope (@VisaNewsEurope) December 6, 2018

"The women's game has always had tremendous value for football and the wider society, but today marks yet another milestone for women's football and what it can offer," said UEFA's head of women's football, Nadine Kessler.

"It proves that women's football has truly taken on a new dimension within the commercial landscape.

"Visa's commitment and excitement embodies the new heights we have reached with our sport.

"Partnering with such a brand confirms our belief that we have entered this new era in women's football at all levels of the game.

"We are proud and look forward to working closely with Visa, to draw on its vast experience in helping us to shape future growth in what are incredibly exciting times for the women's game."

Visa Europe chief executive Charlotte Hogg said the company were happy to partner with European football's governing body.

"It is an exciting time for women's football," Hogg added.

"Twenty-one million women and girls participate in the beautiful game across Europe and at Visa we want to celebrate every single one of them.

"We are proud to announce Visa's groundbreaking partnership with UEFA to support and accelerate the growth of women's football throughout Europe.

"We want to inspire, enable and leave a legacy to girls and young women to follow their dreams."

The announcement was made prior to the draw for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France, which takes place in Paris tomorrow.