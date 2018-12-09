China won all five gold medals on the final day of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Junior Championships in the Australian city of Bendigo.

The top two seeds in the girls' single event, Shi Xunyao and Qian Tianyi, met each other in the final after winning their respective semis at the Bendigo Stadium.

Shi comfortably defeated Japan's Yumeno Soma 11-3, 11-4, 11-2, 11-9 while Qian beat Su Pei-Ling of Chinese Taipei 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8.

Upon meeting in a fiercely contested final, it was Qian who was victorious against the number one seed, winning against her compatriot 11-8, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Shi did achieve success, however, in the girls' and mixed doubles finals.

In the girls' doubles, herself and Huang Fanzhen defeated their Japanese opponents, Miyuu Kihara and Yumeno Soma, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6.

China's Shi Xunyao and Huang Fanzhen defeated Japan's Miyuu Kihara and Yumeno Soma to win the girls' doubles final at the ITTF World Junior Table Tennis Championships in Bendigo ©ITTF

She then beat compatriots Yu Heyi and Qian 11-8, 3-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final alongside partner Xu Yingbin.

In the boys' singles event, Xu Haidong had eased past Romania's Cristian Pletea 11-5, 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 to reach the final against Japan's Yukiya Uda, who had won against Xiang Peng of China 11-9, 12-10, 13-11, 13-11.

Xu then added to China's gold medal collection by defeating Uda 13-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Xu was again victorious in the boys' doubles event when he and Xiang beat Russia's Maksim Grebnev and Lev Katsman 11-9, 11-8, 11-3.

China had won both the boys' and girls' team titles earlier in the week.

They have now consolidated their dominance in the competition after also winning all seven available medals at last year's event.