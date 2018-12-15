United World Wrestling (UWW) have paid tribute to two-time Olympic champion Soslan Andiyev following his death at the age of 66.

Andiyev is a member of the UWW Hall of Fame following a successful career.

He won gold at the Montreal 1976 Olympics in the men's super-heavyweight division, before defending the title four years later in Moscow.

The Russian was unable to defend his title at Los Angeles 1984, following the Soviet Union's boycott of the Games.

Aside from his Olympic accomplishments, Andiyev secured medals in further international events.

He helped the Soviet Union claim the 1973 World Cup title by beating the United States' Chris Taylor in the final match of the event.

Andiyev would also win four world and three European titles during his career.

Following the conclusion of his career, Andiyev worked as a national team wrestling coach from 1985 to 1989.

He later became a vice-president and Executive Committee member of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Andiyev died at a hospital in Moscow, the UWW stated.

A memorial service was held in Vladikavkaz, where Andiyev was born.