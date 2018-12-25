The Rugby League World Cup 2021 in England has announced a new partnership with Rhino, one of the world's leading rugby league equipment manufacturers, to provide exclusive support for two of the tournament's "InspirationALL" legacy initiatives.

The British-based company won a competitive tender to become the first partner of the "CreatedBy RLWC2021 Capital Grants" programme, where they will supply the provision of branded kit and equipment.

The programme offers rugby league clubs and community groups the opportunity to bid for funding to increase participation and engagement within their local communities.

The application process for interested grassroots clubs and communities is now open with funding available for large transformational projects and smaller-scale initiatives.

In addition, the agreement will also see Rhino support the World Cup's International Development Programme (IDP), including the production and delivery of a full InspirationALL playing kit that will be donated to a local team in each of the locations visited around the world over the next three years before the tournament.

Rhino will become the official partner of the "CreatedBy RLWC2021 Capital Grants" programme, supplying the provision of branded kit and equipment to rugby league clubs and community groups ©Rhino

The IDP will see a legacy team travel across the globe to burgeoning rugby league nations to transfer knowledge and provide support to help develop the sport.

The IDP has already held events in The Netherlands and Papua New Guinea.

Chief executive of the 2021 World Cup, Jon Dutton, said: "Rhino is a ubiquitously known brand in rugby league, offering quality equipment and kits to the world's biggest leagues, teams and competitions.

"Our InspirationALL programme is all about creating a lasting impact and delivering high quality products to help grassroots clubs and communities is absolutely integral to that."

Tony Colquitt, managing director of Rhino Rugby League, added: "The tournament in 2021 is already shaping up to be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup.

"The InspirationALL programme is a massive part of this tournament's reach and we hope to see it having a lasting impact - we're incredibly proud to be part of that drive to develop the sport and look forward to the journey in the next three years."