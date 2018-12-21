The official route of the 2019 La Vuelta a España has been revealed at a ceremony in Alicante.

The 74th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour cycling race will take place between August 24 and September 15, starting in Salinas de Torrevieja and ending in Madrid, with the announcement made at the ADDA auditorium by the race organisers Unipublic.

In total the race will cover 3,272.2 kilometres, featuring eight uphill finishes, five of which are new.

Attending the ceremony was the 2018 winner Simon Yates from Great Britain, Enric Mac and Miguel Ángel López, plus Spain's world champion Alejandro Valverde.

The first stage of the race will be a team time trial, with the first three stages all taking place on the Costa Blanca.

Having left Alicante, the peloton will head to Valencia, Teruel, Castellón, Tarragona and Barcelona.

This year's Vuelta was won by Great Britain's Simon Yates ©Getty Images

A mountain stage in Andorra will also feature, before the race crosses into France.

It will then return to Spain via Navarre, the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias.

In the final week the race moves to the central system, heading to Castile-La Mancha, Castile and Madrid.

La Vuelta general manager Javier Guillén said it will be a hard but "very interesting" race.

"It's going to be a hard but very interesting Vuelta, with surprises, intrigue and emotion guaranteed," he said.

"Short but intense stages, including innovation and new and unprecedented ascents.

"The Vuelta brand is what it is, and we will never give it up, to the contrary, we seek to strengthen it."