A Costa Rican wheelchair racer has been banned for four years by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for an anti-doping rule violation.

Two-time Paralympian Laurens Molina Sibaja has been suspended after returning an adverse analytical finding for the growth hormone methoxy polyethylene glycol-epoetin beta.

The substance is on the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list and is banned both in and out of competition.

It was found in a urine sample provided by Sibaja - a T54 class athlete - during an out competition test on April 20 last year.

It was carried out in London shortly before the World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup in the city.

As a consequence, the 40-year-old will be banned from competition from that date until April 19, 2021.

The Costa Rican finished 27th in the T54 marathon at London 2012 ©Getty Images

In a statement, the IPC said they would like to remind all athletes that the principle of strict liability applies in all doping matters.

"Therefore, each athlete is strictly liable for the substances found in his or her sample, and that an anti-doping rule violation occurs whenever a prohibited substance (or its metabolites or markers) is found in his or her bodily specimen, whether or not the athlete intentionally or unintentionally used a prohibited substance or was negligent or otherwise at fault," they said.

"As a signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code, the IPC remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels.

"The IPC, together with the International Federations and the National Paralympic Committees, established the IPC Anti-Doping Code to prevent doping in sport for Paralympic athletes, in the spirit of fair play."