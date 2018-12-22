The Malta Snooker Academy has successfully opened after March's inaugural World Snooker Federation (WSF) Championships in the country.

Located at the Maria Assumpta School in Hamrun, the Academy is seen as a key legacy of the event.

It is the result of a project between the WSF, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association and the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association.

Seven of the tables used at the WSF Championships have been installed with an eighth planned for future use.

Smaller "Little Star" tables are also available to encourage future development.

Smaller "Little Star" tables are included at the Academy ©WSF

All future Maltese ranking events are due to be played at the venue.

"The Academy is a fantastic legacy of the WSF Championships and the WSF team would like to wish everyone in Malta the best for the future," a WSF statement said.

The WSF Championships offered four places at the World Snooker Championships qualification rounds for the semi-finalists.

Both finalists also received a place on the World Snooker Tour for the 2018-2019 season.

The Women's World Championships were held in Malta at the same time.

Last month, snooker launched a bid to become part of the sports programme at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during a special ceremony at the Eiffel Tower.