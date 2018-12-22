The logo and mascot for next year's World Wushu Championships in Shanghai have been revealed.

Organisers unveiled both at an event at the Minhang Stadium, where action will take place in the Chinese city in October.

The logo gives the first Chinese character in the word Shanghai an "inspired twist", it is claimed.

It uses "artistic elements to bring forth a clear feeling of a dynamic wushu athlete while resembling the shape of the character".

"The colours and flow evoke imagery of the Yangtze River rushing towards the sea, reflecting Shanghai's open, innovative, and inclusive character," an International Wushu Federation (IWUF) statement said.

"The identities and histories of Shanghai and wushu come together to create something unique in the modern world."

The event in Shanghai will be the 15th World Championships.

A character called Little Longma Haihai has been revealed to be the mascot.

Haihai has been unveiled as the World Championships' mascot ©IWUF

"Haihai is based on the Chinese mythical creature called a longma, a creature that represents the national spirit of self-improvement and passion, inspiring Shanghai with courage and igniting the flame of progress and dedication in wushu," organisers said.

"Haihai's traditional Chinese garb with a yulan magnolia pattern is a reference to Shanghai's official city flower, while the name Haihai sounds like the English 'Hi hi' - a warm greeting between friends that welcomes wushu from all over the world to the city, bringing an unmatched wushu energy to Shanghai in 2019."

Shanghai has major wushu event experience, staging the IWUF's inaugural Sanda World Cup event in 2002.

The city was the only bidder for the 2019 World Championships.

Wushu was one of three sports from a final shortlist of eight not to be recommended for inclusion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It missed out alongside bowling and squash.

Baseball/softball, climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing were all accepted.