Canada are due to begin the defence of their International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship title on home ice tomorrow with an opening day clash against Denmark.

Ten teams are taking part at what is the 2019 edition of the event as the final will take place on January 5.

Action will take place in two venues, the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

The Canadians, winners of last year's tournament in Buffalo in the United States after beating Sweden in the final, have been placed in Group A.

As well as the Danes, they will collide with Russia, Switzerland and Czech Republic.

Group B features 2017 winners the US and 2016 champions Finland, as well as Sweden, Slovakia and Kazakhstan.

Canada won the 2018 tournament in Buffalo ©Getty Images

The top four sides from each of the five-team groups will advance to the quarter-finals.

As well as the host nation's clash, Group A in Vancouver will also see the Czechs play Switzerland tomorrow in the tournament's first game.

Group B in Victoria will see the US play Slovakia and Finland meet Sweden on day one.

The two countries finishing bottom of the groups will playoff in a best-of-three series to determine who is relegated from the top tier of the Junior World Championships.

The final is scheduled to be held at the Rogers Arena.