Organisers of next year's Alpine World Ski Championships in Åre in Sweden are working to minimise waste and single-use articles.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) event has also helped to create a positive legacy for the town of Åre in the form of a recycling system.

The system is set to remain in place after the Championships for the benefit of residents and visitors alike.

Action is due to take place at the event between February 4 and 17.

For the past 18 months, Åre 2019 has been working together with the Municipality of Åre and Åre Destination on improving recycling in the public spaces in the town.

The work has resulted in the purchase of new recycling containers and services for the public areas by the Municipality of Åre, that will be implemented in time for the Championships.

The service will be extended into the other residential centres within the municipality during 2019.

Organisers of the next year's FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships Åre in Sweden have devised numerous innovative recycling schemes designed to help leave a legacy for the town ©Åre 2019

"Åre 2019 has been working very proactively and intensively on the sustainability of the Championships, and we are happy to certify the event as an eco-labelled event," said Malin Larsson Salo, responsible for the certification at Håll Sverige Rent - or Keep Sweden Tidy.

A total of 50,000 meals will be served during the Championships in Åre.

As part of the bid to reduce waste and minimise the number of disposable articles during the Championships, Åre 2019 has chosen to operate its own kitchen.

This kitchen will prepare meals for all the volunteers and staff, as well as the media and VIP guests.

By assuming responsibility of the entire process from procurement to waste management of the food and beverage provision, Åre 2019 organisers claim they can ensure that as much as possible is recyclable and compostable and that food waste is minimised through targeted procurement and careful meal planning, and that all packaging and food waste is recycled.

The recycling solutions and services in the 2019 World Championships Arena are due to be provided together with the local specialist provider Lundstams Återvinning AB.