The President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Sebastian Coe made a two-day visit to the Caribbean island of Aruba to celebrate its Federation's 55th anniversary.

Coe joined several local dignitaries at an event in the capital Oranjestad, including Aruba's Minister of Education, Science and Sustainable Development Armando Lampe.

Officials from the country's Athletics Federation and National Olympic Committee were also present with the party heading to the National Stadium to meet athletes.

Britain's double Olympic 1500 metres gold medallist also held a meeting at their Government House with representatives from the Prime Minister's office and the Ministries of Sport and Finance, to discuss the role that athletics can play in the national agenda.

During the meeting it was agreed athletics "and a programme of physical activity" would be introduced into Aruba's school curriculum.

During a meeting at Government House it was agreed to introduce athletics into schools ©IAAF

The Government also reportedly agreed to work with the IAAF and the International Athletics Foundation to upgrade their Guillermo Prospero Trinidad National Stadium so it can host international events.

Currently it is ineligible as the track only has six lanes and there are no dedicated throws areas on the infield.

"Sport is everyone's business," Coe said.

"Active lifestyle habits start at school with the right coaches, the right teachers, the right activities and the right facilities."