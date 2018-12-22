Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup for the third year in a row with a 4-1 victory over host club Al Ain in the final in the United Arab Emirates.

The Spanish giants totally dominated the game at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City Stadium and took the lead in the 14th minute thanks to 2018 FIFA World Men’s Player of the Year Luka Modric.

Several good chances followed in the first 45 minutes, but none were taken, meaning the La Liga side and European champions went in at half time 1-0 up having had 70 per cent possession.

Marcos Llorente eventually doubled the lead on the hour mark, before their captain Sergio Ramos made it three after 79 minutes.

An own goal then reaffirmed their three-goal lead after a superb header from Tsukasa Shiotani had made it 3-1.

The first goal came after a period of early pressure when Karim Benzema played the ball back to Modric on the edge of the D, who curled it neatly into the bottom corner.

Real Madrid dominated the game to win by three goals ©Getty Images

Moments after Al Ain, who shocked South American champions River in Plate in the semi-finals, had the ball in Madrid’s net, only for their player Caio to be flagged offside.

Llorente’s goal came from a corner, with the ball falling to him to nicely strike into the bottom corner, while another corner lead to Ramos’ goal through a powerful header.

Al Ain’s only goal was provided by Shiotani after a free kick from Caio, before a great individual effort by Vinicius Junior in injury time was turned in by defender Yahia Nader.

Earlier in the day the Argentinian side River Plate secured third place with a 4-0 victory over Kashima Antlers, Japan's Asian champions, at the same stadium.

Goals from Bruno Zuculini, Santos Borre and a farewell brace from Gonzalo Martinez, who was making his final appearance for the club, secured the win.

The club tournament groups together all six continental champions along with a host nation side.