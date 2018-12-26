American Eric Bernotas is to step down as lead ice coach of the British skeleton team after nearly five years in the role.

Bernotas became the British coach in July 2014, following three years as head coach of the Australian skeleton team and 10 years as a racer for the United States, a career in which he won three World Championship medals.

He helped Britain achieve a record of three Olympic medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

The now retired Lizzy Yarnold retained her title in the women's skeleton, while Laura Deas finished third in the same event to win bronze.

Dom Parsons then achieved bronze in the men's competition.

Bernotas is due to step down from his role following the 2019 Skeleton World Championships in Whistler which ends on March 10.

He may still remain with British skeleton in a different role.

Eric Bernotas helped British skeleton win a record three medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"I’m committed to do what I signed up to do in the summer but I just feel that the end of the season would be a good time for a new start: it’s about turning a new page to keep things fresh," said Bernotas.

"That could look like a different role here with the team and that’s something that has already been highlighted and that we’ll continue discussing.

"There’s a big part of me that’s connected to what goes on here.

"There won’t be any hurdles that prevent me from focusing on what’s needed to support the athletes over the next three-and-a-half months.

"I’ve always given 100 per cent commitment to the progamme and that will continue to be the case."

British skeleton's interim performance director Natalie Dunman said: "Eric has made an outstanding contribution to British Skeleton and it’s not an exaggeration to say that we wouldn’t be where we are today without him,”

"Eric had a major impact on the success of the team at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games - as well as the progress the programme made in between Sochi [2014] and Pyeongchang - and he will do everything he can to ensure we taste more success during the rest of the season.”