Former Australian Test captain Ricky Ponting has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Melbourne.

Ponting was officially inducted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the opening day of Australia's Test against India.

The now retired batsman, a three-time Cricket World Cup winner and two-time ICC Player of the Year winner, was first named in the Hall of Fame back in July alongside former India captain Rahul Dravid and England women’s wicketkeeper Claire Taylor.

All three were announced at the ICC’s Annual Conference in Dublin in July.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Ponting said during the ceremony.

“I think for it to happen here at the MCG is what makes the whole thing a little bit more special.

“I found out today I am one of 25 Australians to be inducted.

“When you play one Test for Australia, you join a very elite group of players but now to part of the ICC Hall of Fame, you join an even more elite group of cricketers, so it’s a pretty special day today.”

Ricky Ponting was inducted during a special ceremony at Melbourne Cricket Ground ©ICC

Ponting, now aged 44, retired from international cricket in 2012 having amassed 13,378 Test runs, which included 41 centuries.

He also scored 13,704 runs in one day internationals, including 30 centuries and 401 runs in 17 Twenty20 matches.

He was presented with his commemorative Hall of Fame cap by fellow inductee and legendary retired Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

“I have lots of great memories with Glenn,” Ponting said.

“I went to the cricket academy with Glenn in about 1990, so I have known Glenn for a long time.

“It’s a really cool thing that they do to have a fellow inductee actually hand over your cap and induct you in, so to have someone like Glenn do it, with whom I’m working with now and have played with for 10 or 12 years, makes the whole thing a little bit better.”