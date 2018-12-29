International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) female athlete of the year Caterine Ibargüen has been presented with a national award in her home country in recognition of her outstanding achievements this year.

The 2016 Olympic triple jump champion won the IAAF Diamond League titles for both the long jump and triple jump this year and also picked up gold medals in both events at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla as well.

In recognition of these achievements, the 34-year-old was presented an award by Colombia’s President Iván Duque Márquez, who called her an "inspiration".

"Caterine has always held up the name of the country," Márquez said at the ceremony.

"Her example is an example of greatness, of desires of triumph, of overcoming, of facing adversities, of making joy an engine of talent and history."

Caterine Ibargüen gave her own short speech during the ceremony ©COC

The President added: "Hers are inspirations for millions of Colombians and millions of people in the world."

In presenting the award Márquez claimed all Colombians "want to continue jumping with you" before saying her achievements should be an inspiration for everyone in public office.

"The example that represents for Colombia has to inspire all of us who participate in the design of public policies, to give it the importance and importance that sports deserve, sports for coexistence, for social transformation, to have a society healthier and higher performance," he said.

"Our Government is committed to making sports a leading element of development.

"We want to make efforts to give more resources to the institutions, we want the Games to be sustainable, so that in all territories there are many more young people have a way to follow Caterine's footsteps."