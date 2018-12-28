Scotland's railway service ScotRail has signed on as an official partner of next year's European Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

ScotRail will act as a source of promotional support for the event, scheduled to take place at the Emirates Arena from March 1 to 3.

“We are delighted to partner such a prestigious sporting event which will attract visitors from all over Europe," said Peter O’Connell, head of commercial development at ScotRail.

"Throughout the year, we regularly provide additional services to support major events and we are looking forward to be once again playing an important role in helping people travel to and from Glasgow.”

The 2019 Glasgow European Athletics Indoor Championships will take place at the Emirates Arena ©Emirates Arena

ScotRail delivers over 86 million passenger journeys across Scotland every year.

"Transport plays a vital role in the successful delivery of an event so it is great to have ScotRail on-board as an official partner for the European Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2019," Paul Bush, director of events at VisitScotland, said.

"Along with the Championships other partners, their support will be instrumental in delivery an outstanding event that will reinforce Scotland’s reputation as the perfect stage for events.”



Preparations for next year's competition are well underway, with 650 athletes from more than 45 nations expected to attend the event at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.