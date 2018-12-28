Swiss star Roger Federer has backed the Hopman Cup to continue amid concerns over its future as Perth prepares to host the annual mixed team competition.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner, a member of the Swiss team which won last year's event, said he was "hopeful" the tournament would not be axed from the schedule.
The Association of Tennis Professionals launching their own World Team Cup to rival the Davis Cup has prompted suggestions the Hopman Cup could be scrapped, particularly as the first edition of the new event is set to be held in Australia in 2020.
But Federer, who claimed victory with partner Belinda Bencic in the deciding mixed doubles rubber in last year's final triumph over Germany, believes there is still a place for a tournament which is approaching its 30-year anniversary.
"I mean, I hope it continues and we have great international tennis coming here. Look, tennis is going through some rough changes, more so discussions," the 37-year-old said.
"Perth has a wonderful arena, great tennis fans, great history so even if the Hopman Cup folds, I’m sure it will transcend and continue in another shape or form.
"How it intends to be formed remains to be seen."
Federer is due to be involved in a huge mixed doubles clash on Tuesday (January 1), where he will be on the opposite side of the net to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams of the United States.
Switzerland and the US are in Group B along with Britain and Greece.
Group A includes Australia, France, Germany and Spain.
The tournament at the Perth Arena begins tomorrow and concludes with the final on January 5.