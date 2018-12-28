Swiss star Roger Federer has backed the Hopman Cup to continue amid concerns over its future as Perth prepares to host the annual mixed team competition.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, a member of the Swiss team which won last year's event, said he was "hopeful" the tournament would not be axed from the schedule.

The Association of Tennis Professionals launching their own World Team Cup to rival the Davis Cup has prompted suggestions the Hopman Cup could be scrapped, particularly as the first edition of the new event is set to be held in Australia in 2020.

But Federer, who claimed victory with partner Belinda Bencic in the deciding mixed doubles rubber in last year's final triumph over Germany, believes there is still a place for a tournament which is approaching its 30-year anniversary.

Serena Williams is among the other high-profile names who are due to compete at the Hopman Cup ©Getty Images