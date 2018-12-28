Toblach in Italy will host the first stop of the thirteenth International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross Country Tour de Ski tomorrow.

The two-day competition begins in the Italian resort with a free sprint and 10/15 kilometres event.

It then moves to Val Mustair in Switzerland on January 1 with another free sprint.

Oberstdorf in Germany will then host classic and free races next Wednesday (January 2) and Thursday (January 3), with the event culminating back in Italy in Val di Fiemme on January 5 and 6 with a classic 10/15km and 9km final climb.

In total, male competitors will cover 80,918 metres while female competitors will complete 60,688m.

The overall winner in both the men and women's competitions will win 400 cross country World Cup points and CHF55,000 (£44,000/$56,000/€49,000).

The women's competition is wide open as Norway's Therese Johaug not competing.

Switzerland's Dario Cologna will be looking to win his fifth FIS Tour de Ski ©Getty Images

The Norwegian would have been favourite, having won all five individual distance events on the World Cup circuit this season.

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden and compatriot Ebba Andersson are also not competing, with Ingvild Flugstad Østberg of Norway and Krista Pärmäkoski of Finland the only female participants to have finished on the podium of a women's distance World Cup event this season.

Another Norwegian, Heidi Weng, will be looking to defend her title, having won it for the past two years.

In the men's competition, Dario Cologna of Switzerland will be looking to defend his title and claim his fifth Tour de Ski crown.

Russia's Alexander Bolshunov, who currently leads the cross country World Cup overall rankings, is also competing.

He could become the youngest ever winner of the event, turning 22 on Monday (December 31).