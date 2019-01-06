The Vanuatu Association of Sports And National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has hired Charmaine Zinner as a strength and conditioning coach.

The Australian will work with the country's athletes, including those preparing for this year's Pacific Games in Samoa.

Zinner has already worked with beach volleyball duo Linline Matauatu and Miller Pata, who won bronze at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

This was the country's second-ever Commonwealth medal after Para-javelin thrower Friana Kwevira had earned their first, another bronze, three days earlier.

VASANOC had realised that National Federations lacked in the area of strength and conditioning, according to the country's Daily Post.

Charmaine Zinner has already worked with Commonwealth Games beach volleyball bronze medallists Linline Matauatu, right, and Miller Pata ©Getty Images

"We are excited to welcome a new face, along with an all new area of coaching into our family," VASANOC chief executive Henry Tavoa told the newspaper.

"The last few years, Charmaine has been working with Vanuatu Beach Volleyball and will maintain her current strength and conditioning role with them, training athletes like Miller Pata, Loti Joe, and Linline Matauatu, which has made her transition to the team a lot easier having that experience.

"Now she will work with all our affiliated National Federations which will be a fantastic challenge for her."