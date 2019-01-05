Hosts United Arab Emirates scored a late penalty against Bahrain today to salvage a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE were the favourites going into the match at the Zayed City Sports Stadium and they dominated possession without being able to convert it into clear chances.

Throughout the match they had only three shots on target and were punished for their profligacy after 78 minutes when, against the run of play, striker Mohamed Al Rohaimi gave Bahrain the lead.

Despite pressure from the UAE it looked as if the score might stay that way, but with just two minutes of normal time remaining the hosts were awarded a penalty after Mohamed Marhoon was deemed to have handled in the box.

Bahrain managed more shots on target in the match despite having far less possession ©AFC

Making no mistake, Ahmed Khalil, who had come on as a substitute only seven minutes previously, blasted the ball high into the centre of the net to make it 1-1.

Following that Bahrain did have one further chance to snatch the win, but when his side won a corner in the 90th minute, Hamed Alshamsen was unable to direct his header on target.

The result sees both sides tied at the top of Group A with a point each, although India and Thailand are yet to play with their first match against each other taking place tomorrow.

In Group B tomorrow defending champions Australia will play Jordan and Syria will face Palestine.