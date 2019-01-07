South Africa cricket captain Faf du Plessis has been suspended for one Test and fined 20 per cent of his match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during his country's nine-wicket victory over Pakistan in Cape Town.

Du Plessis' team-mates have also been fined 10 per cent of their match fees.

South Africa's win in the second Test, which ended yesterday, saw them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of International Cricket Council (ICC) Match Referees imposed the suspension on Du Plessis after South Africa were ruled to be one over short after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The ban was enforced because it was Du Plessis' second minor over-rate infringement in the past 12 months.

It follows a similar offence in a Test against India at Centurion in January 2018.

Faf du Plessis has previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence ©Getty Images

"In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," an ICC statement reads.

"As Du Plessis had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Centurion Test against India which ended on January 17, 2018, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period."

The suspension means Du Plessis will miss the third Test against Pakistan, which starts in Johannesburg on Friday (January 11).

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, and third umpire Sundaram Ravi.

"The team management and Faf have accepted and respect the decision as it falls under the ICC player code of conduct," South Africa's media manager Lerato Malekutu said.

"However, they did feel there could be a bit of flexibility given the four-pronged seam attack, taking 20 wickets within three days and playing a general positive brand of cricket, rather than trying to delay/slow down the match."