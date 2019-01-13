The Solomon Games have been postponed indefinitely due to the delay of funds from the Solomon Islands Government.

The Solomon Games were originally supposed to take place between November 26 and December 7 last year in the Rennell and Bellona province, but were then postponed to January 14 to 25.

The Organising Committee (LOC) have now released a statement indefinitely postponing the country's sporting event due to a delay of funds from the Solomon Islands' Ministry of Home Affairs, as reported by the Solomon Star.

This is despite recent backing from the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands in November, with the organisation declaring that the province was ready to host the event following an assessment of the sporting facilities and supporting components.

The Solomon Games were supposed to be held in the Rennell and Bellona Province in January but the event has now been postponed indefinitely ©Wikipedia

"Following a meeting by officials on December 28 and consultations with the Renbel provincial leadership, the Solomon Games task-force and acting on advice from officials within the national Government, I wish to convey that the Solomon Games that had been proposed to be hosted in Renbel Province from January 14 to 25 has been postponed indefinitely," the Organising Committee statement said.

"This is due to the ongoing delay in the provision of funds by the national Government and the uncertainty that engulfed the Government's promised commitment towards funding the Solomon Games prior to the recent dissolution of Parliament that unfortunately did not prioritise funding for this important national sporting event.

"All relevant parties and stakeholders are therefore hereby notified that Renbel province will continue to push for the national Government to honour its commitment to fund the Games and for the Games to be still hosted in Renbel province this year.

"The Renbel provincial Government will continue in its strive to see this eventuate this year, and they along with the task force and LOC apologises for the inconvenience this change may cause.

"The Renbel provincial Government through its LOC will make a confirmed statement on the subject sooner once new developments arose and once new information comes to hand."

The Solomon Games were last hosted in 2013 by the Central Province.

In 2023, the Solomon Islands are due to stage the Pacific Games.