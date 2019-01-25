Australia and China earned team sprint honours on the opening day of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Cycling World Cup in Hong Kong.

The sixth and final event of the World Cup circuit began with team events the focus at the Hong Kong Velodrome, with sprint and pursuit prizes on offer.

Asian Games champions Lin Junhong and Zhong Tianshi proved the fastest in the women’s team sprint field.

The Chinese pairing progressed to the final, where a time of 32.934sec saw them overcome Ukraine’s Olena Starikova and Liubov Basova, who clocked 33.430.

Lithuania’s Migle Marozaite and Simona Krupeckaite won the bronze medal race in a time of 33.480.

They beat Germany’s Lea Friedrich and Emma Hinze, who achieved a time of 33.488.

Australia celebrated gold in the men’s competition, with Matthew Richardson, Thomas Clarke and James Brister combining to good effect.

The trio achieved a time of 43.815 in the final to beat Japan’s Kazuki Amagai, Yudai Nitta and Tomohiro Fukaya, the runners-up in 44.148.

Poland’s Mateusz Milek, Maciej Bielecki and Patryk Rajkowski finished in a time of 44.202 in the bronze medal ride-off.

They saw off the challenge of Trinidad and Tobago, whose team of Njisane Phillip, Keron Bramble and Nicolas Paul finished in 44.326.

The bronze medal will boost the Polish team prior to the country staging next month’s UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszków.

🇮🇹🥇🇮🇹🥇

It’s DOUBLE GOLD for Italy as they go fastest in the Men and Women’s Team Pursuit on Day 1 in Hong Kong! #TissotUCITrackWC 🇭🇰 pic.twitter.com/OFgcvbOWIz — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) January 25, 2019

The men’s team pursuit saw a dominant Italian team secure the gold medal.

Their quartet of Liam Bertazzo, Francesco Lamon, Davide Plebani and individual pursuit world champion Filippo Ganna finished in a time of 3min 53.478sec in the gold medal ride.

United States’ Daniel Summerhill, Ashton Lambie, Colby Lange and Eric Young trailed behind the winners in 3:59.215.

The bronze medal was claimed by Australia’s Godfrey Slattery, Jarrad Drizners, Conor Leahy and Lucas Plapp, who finished in 3:57.423 to see off the challenge of France’s team.

Italy were able to celebrate a team pursuit double as Elisa Balsamo, Leitzia Paternoster, Martina Alzini and Marta Cavalli finished in 4:17.833 to win the women’s event.

Germany’s Franziska Brausse, Gudrun Stock, Charlotte Becker and Lisa Klein managed a time of 4:23.289 for second.

The bronze medal race saw New Zealand’s Lauren Ellis, Ellesse Andrews, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman finish in a time of 4:21.331, five seconds faster than their French opponents.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow.