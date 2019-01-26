Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates has paid tribute to Ian Thorpe, Kitty Chiller and Ian Chesterman after they were recognised in Australia Day Honours.

Coates also offered his praise to Olympians Max Binnington, Peter Tonkin and Hilton Clarke, who were also honoured.

Australian swimming great Thorpe, whose five Olympic gold medals is the largest tally of any Australian,, was made a member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia.

The honour recognised his significant service to youth and Indigenous education through charitable initiatives, as well as his contribution to swimming.

Coates praised Thorpe’s work outside of the swimming pool, highlighting the retired swimmer’s work outside of sport.

"Ian is an exemplar of Olympic values," he said.

"He works tirelessly through his charity for Indigenous welfare.

"He has courageously highlighted the challenges of depression through his autobiography and in more recent times took a prominent position in the successful campaign that led to same-sex marriage legislation being passed by our Federal Parliament.

"Ian has been a wonderful mentor to a new generation of Olympians and his ongoing support for the Australian Olympic movement means a great deal to us."

Kitty Chiller served as Australia's Chef de Mission at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Chiller and Chesterman were both made an AM, with the duo having led Australian teams to Olympic Games as Chef de Missions.

Chiller, a former modern pentathlete, became the first woman to hold the role when she led the Australian delegation to Rio 2016.

She is also has posts at the International Gymnastics Federation and the International Modern Pentathlon Union.

"Kitty is unique," Coates said.

"An Olympic coach, then competitor, team manager, and ultimately the Chef de Mission in Rio, a role she carried out with great distinction.

"Kitty continues to contribute to this day as an executive member of the AOC, the IOC’s Athlete’s Entourage Commission and of course guiding Gymnastics Australia as chief executive.

"I can’t think of any other Australian who, like Kitty, sits on the International Executives of two Olympic sports as she does with gymnastics and modern pentathlon."

Chesterman is set to succeed Chiller, as he will lead the Australian team at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He has previously served as Australia’s Chef de Mission at six Winter Olympics, including last year’s Games in Pyeongchang.

"As Chef de Mission for the past six Australian Winter Olympic Teams, Ian has played a crucial role in the ongoing success of our Winter Olympic teams and the profile of our winter sports, said Coates.

"Ian has an impressive leadership style that rubs off on our athletes.

"Most recently at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, our team conducted themselves flawlessly in competition and as Australian ambassadors away from it.

"Ian can take great credit for that."

Ian Chesterman has led Australian teams at six Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Binnington was awarded a member (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division.

The hurdler, who competed at the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games, was rewarded for his services to athletics.

Clarke and Tonkin received the same honour for their services to cycling and swimming respectively.

Clarke represented Australia at Mexico 1968, while Tonkin competed at Tokyo 1964.

Coates also paid tribute to David Grace, who was made an AM was acknowledged for service to criminal law and his pro-bono contributions to sporting bodies.

The former President of Athletics Australia also served as a volunteer advocate for the Australian Olympic team in Athens in 2004 and as a member of t he Court of Arbitration of Sport since 2000.

Former International Hockey Federation vice-president Peter Cohen became an AM in recognition for his services to hockey and the Jewish community of St Kilda.

Former Diving Australia President Bruce Prance was made an OAM, while Ian Hanson received the same honour, having served as a media officer for Australian Olympic teams at six Olympic Games.