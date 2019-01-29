The El Salvador Olympic Committee (ESNOC) hosted a four-day sports management course with one eye on upcoming major events.

Taking place in Santa Ana, the course provided training to officials, coaches and volunteers for the 2021 Central American Games.

El Salvador will be hosting the regional event in Santa Tecla.

The course was also held as part of preparations for the country's bid for the first edition of the Junior Pan American Games, again taking place in 2021.

Santa Ana is El Salvador's chosen bid city for the youth competition.

The Salvadorian Olympic Academy, the educational arm of ESNOC, organised the event.

Help was also provided by the Colombian Olympic Committee.

Topics covered included "values and challenges", management skills, the environment and athlete development.

El Salvador are still waiting for their first Olympic medal of any colour.

At the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, shooter Lilian Castro served as flagbearer before finishing 44th in the qualification round of the women's 10 metres air pistol.

ESNOC President Eduardo Palomo was re-elected in February 2017.