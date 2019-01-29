A media working group based on the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) has been founded in Lausanne.

Representatives from Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro and San Marino gathered in the Swiss Olympic capital to officially set-up the group.

A series of proposals were drawn up to send to Games organisers and the National Olympic Committees in the host countries.

These include the introduction of a young journalists' programme and prerequisites regarding internet access, transport, accommodation and media dining.

The organisation of the Main Press Centre and venue media centres, as well as assistance provided to photographers and camera staff, were also included in the proposals.

The Presidency of the working group will be passed around using a rotational basis, as with the GSSE hosts.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach opened the 2017 Games in San Marino ©IOC

Todor Brajkovic of Montenegro - which will host this year's Games in Budva - will be the first to take the role.

Erodotos Miltiadous of Cyprus will conduct the organisational matters of the group for the first year, with Sandro Micallef of Malta next assuming the duties.

"Small states" competing at the GSSE are those that have had a population of less than one million inhabitants for the past three years.

Andorra will be the host in 2021 before Malta in 2023 and Monaco in 2025.

