The International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup circuit continues this week with women's action in Maribor in Slovenia and men's racing in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

The women's event will start tomorrow with a giant slalom contest before slalom takes centre stage on Saturday (February 2), while in Germany a men's downhill will begin on Saturday, with a giant slalom competition then scheduled for Sunday (February 3).

On the women's side Mikaela Shiffrin will go for her 12th and 13th World Cup wins of the season.

The 23-year-old triple world slalom champion is well ahead in the overall World Cup standings on 1,494 points as she looks to defend her overall title.

In 18 appearances this season she has only missed out on the podium four times, while she has claimed the top prize on three of her last four outings.

With 100 points awarded for a win, Shiffrin currently leads the overall standings by 596.

Beat Feuz tops the men's downhill standings but was beaten last time out by Italy's Dominik Paris ©Getty Images

Top of the men's downhill standings at the moment is Switzerland's Beat Feuz on 420 points.

Last time out in Kitzbuehel in Austria the 31-year-old - who finished top of the downhill rankings last season - finished second behind Italy's Dominik Paris.

Paris is currently second in the standings exactly 100 points behind.

They will both battle it out once again in Germany.

For giant slalom meanwhile, it is the imperious Marcel Hirscher, a double Olympic champion, that leads the way.

The 29-year-old, who has won the overall World Cup title every year since 2012 and the giant slalom trophy every year since 2015, tops the standings on 540 points, 238 ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen.

In Garmish Hirscher will go for his second giant slalom win in a row, having been victorious last time out in Adelboden in Switzerland on January 12.