American Eli Dershwitz will start as top seed at the International Fencing Federation Men's Sabre World Cup in Warsaw.

Action in the Polish capital begins tomorrow with the qualification pools, from which the top 16 seeds are exempt.

All of the action will take place at the Kolo Sports Arena, apart from the final which is scheduled for the Polish Olympic Committee buildings.

Dershwitz is twice a Pan American Games champion and won silver at last year's World Championships in Chinese city Wuxi.

Hungary's back-to-back Olympic champion Áron Szilágyi is ranked third ©Getty Images

Second seed Gu Bon-gil will also be a threat with the South Korean boasting an Olympic team gold medal from Rio 2016, as well as two team world titles.

Hungary's back-to-back individual Olympic champion Áron Szilágyi, the London 2012 and Rio 2016 winner, is seeded third.

After the qualification round tomorrow, the tournament will play out from the last-64 to the final on Saturday (February 2).

A team event will conclude the World Cup on Sunday (February 3).