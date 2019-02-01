The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have brought together "some of the brightest minds in sports technology" at their innovation workshop in London.

The event was held to promote creativity and collaboration among the IAAF’s technical partners with the aim of bringing new technology to the World Athletics Series.

Companies to attend included Seiko, the IAAF’s official timing partner, design technology firm deltatre and officiating and broadcast technology partner Hawk-Eye Innovations.

IAAF Productions, responsible for providing host broadcast services at World Athletics Series events, presentation equipment supplier Creative Technology and social media agency Fifty Digital also took part, in discussions Seiko’s President Shuntaro Ishii described as "very stimulating".

"It was a great idea to bring so many experts from many different areas of sports technology together and allow us all to share one another’s experience and ideas for the future," he said.

"I congratulate the IAAF on this initiative.

"I think there is now a new synergy among the many companies working with the IAAF to improve the sport and the way it is presented to the world."

How to bring new television camera angles to IAAF events was among the topics discussed ©Getty Images

Among the topics discussed included a project to bring new television camera angles to events to take fans "even closer" to the action, as well as new ways to display competition information within the stadium and to highlight the field events happening inside the track.

"Ultimately, the IAAF believes new technology will enable it to present a clearer field of play, removing visual distractions that might take away from the competition and providing the best stage for the extraordinary talents of track and field athletes," they said.

Hawk-Eye’s director of SMART Sports James Barton claimed the meeting was "incredibly productive".

"There was a significant focus on new and innovative methods of opening up athletics to a new audience by informing, educating and engaging a new generation of fans and spectators," he said.

"I think that technology for broadcast and social media will very quickly be able to open up the sport, providing insights into the techniques and performances of the world’s best athletes, which may previously have been invisible to all but the most expert eyes."