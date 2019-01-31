Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller led his team to a comeback win against hosts Sweden today to move top of Group A in the men's competition at the World Curling Federation Curling World Cup in Jönköping.

Having initially gone behind in the match at the Jönköping Curling Club, team Switzerland managed a last end steal to take it to a shoot-out.

Schwaller then drew to within 29 centimetres of the pin to win the contest 7-6, as Niklas Edin for Sweden threw short of the button.

It sees the Swiss move onto five points with two wins from two, ahead of Sweden and the United States on four points and three points respectively.

In all four men’s matches went ahead today, with Scotland, the US and Canada also registering wins.

Led by Steffen Walstad, Scotland beat Norway 5-4 in Group B, in a shoot-out of their own.

Great double takeout by China in the last end to secure the victory over Norway! 🇨🇳👏#CurlingWorldCup #Curling pic.twitter.com/suDUzCQLXB — Curling World Cup (@curlingworldcup) January 31, 2019

Canada meanwhile beat China 6-3, also in Group B, although their captain Matt Dunstone afterwards said they were not at their best.

“We weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be throughout the game, but it’s still pretty early in the week,” he said.

The US bounced back from their thumping 11-1 defeat against Sweden yesterday to beat Japan 6-4.

Switzerland also had a strong day in the mixed doubles, where they lead Group A after two days.

In this morning’s session the Olympic silver medallists Jenny Perret and Martin Rios saw off South Korea’s Jang Hyeri and Choi Chiwon 7-6, before then beating Sweden’s Camilla Noreen and Per Noreen in the afternoon 7-6.

Group B meanwhile is led by Russia’s Maria Komarova and Daniil Goriachev.

They lost to the US this morning 9-6, but then bounced back with a 10-8 win over Norway.

In the women’s event three teams have found themselves tied at the top of both groups on six points after two days.

"Waow! What a shot!" Japanese second, Mao Ishigaki, clears the front of the house in the last end! 🇯🇵👏#CurlingWorldCup #Curling pic.twitter.com/EA3zI8pT8h — Curling World Cup (@curlingworldcup) January 31, 2019

In Group A China, Russia and Sweden all have two wins from three matches.

China and Sweden played each other in the afternoon session with the hosts winning 8-4, while Russia in the same session beat Canada 8-5.

In the evening session though China then won, as Sweden lost.

China saw off Canada 6-5, while Russia then beat Sweden for their second win of the day, 5-4.

Meanwhile in Group B it is Japan, South Korea and the US all tied at the top.

Japan saw off Scotland this afternoon 6-3, while the US beat South Korea in the same session 6-5.

To keep pace, South Korea beat Scotland in the evening by a comfortable margin, 7-2.

Round robin action will continue with another four sessions tomorrow.