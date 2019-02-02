The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) are petitioning to get their electric competition format Trial-E into the Olympic Games, it has been reported.

The sport - similar to mountain biking trials - sees riders navigate their way through an obstacle course, trying to keep their feet off the ground.

Every time the rider does touch the floor, they score a penalty point, with the winner the person who finishes the course with the least points.

If the sport were accepted into the Olympic Games it would become the first motorsport to gain Olympic inclusion, with the FIM hoping to get it into Paris 2024.

According to various motorsport websites such as RideApart, representatives from the FIM including their President Jorge Viegas, the President of the French Motorcycling Federation Jacques Bolle and FIM honourary deputy President Jean-Pierre Mougin all recently met with officials from Paris 2024.

Mougin is also a member of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee.

Snooker is another sport aiming for inclusion at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"We are convinced that the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 represent a unique and historic opportunity to allow Trial-E to become the first motorsport discipline to be part of the Olympic Games," Viegas said.

"This great premier will be the foundation for a strong relationship that will bring the FIM, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and all the Olympic family closer together for many years to come."

The FIM are also said to be campaigning to get Trial-E into the 2021 World Games in Birmingham in the United States and the 2023 European Games.

Another sport bidding for inclusion in Paris is snooker, which will hold a demonstration event in the French capital this year to try and help its campaign.

All the new sports set to feature at Tokyo 2020: Baseball and softball, karate. skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing are also all bidding to remain on the programme in Paris, while squash is another looking for inclusion, having missed out on a spot at the last three Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 are due to submit their recommendations for new sports in this first-half of 2019.

The IOC Session in June will then offer provisional approval before the new additions are officially confirmed by the Executive Board in December 2020.