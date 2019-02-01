Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen delighted the home crowd with a victory in the men's 5,000 metres event at the International Skating Union (ISU) Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar.

Pedersen, a member of the Norwegian squad that won the Olympic gold medal in the team pursuit at Pyeongchang 2018, triumphed in the long distance event in 6min 16.168sec at the Lillehammer 1994 Olympic Speed Skating Hall in Hamar, Norway.

Russia's Alexander Rumyantsev finished second with a time of 6:19.249 and Olympic silver medallist Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada came third in 6:20.446.

The competition is the last leg before the World Cup Finals in Salt Lake City next month, with 12 skaters from each discipline qualifying.

Pedersen's win put him in first place in the overall standings with 237, while Rumyantsev is just behind him with 236.

Marcel Bosker of The Netherlands is third with 212 points.

The Czech Republic's Martina Sáblíková won the women's 3,000m at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar ©Czech Olympic Team

Bloeman, who was outside of the top 12 before today's race, has qualified in 11th place with 153 points.

The women's long distance 3,000m also took place today, with Martina Sáblíková of the Czech Republic winning in 4:02.177.

Russia's Natalia Voronina came second in 4:03.766 and Maryna Zuyeva of Belarus finished in 4:03.803 to come third.

Sáblíková's victory puts her firmly on top of the overall standings with 250 points.

Russia's Natalia Voronina is second on 239 points and Canada's Isabelle Weidemann third with 236.

The competition in Hamar is due to cotinue tomorrow with the men and women's 500m and 1,000m.