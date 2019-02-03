The New Leaders Sport Leadership Programme, which looks to make sport more transparent and ethical, has taken place in Lithuania.

The programme was created by Finland's Birgitta Kervinen, the 2017 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Women and Sport World Trophy winner.

It is jointly coordinated by the Finnish Olympic Committee, IOC, European Olympic Committee, the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania, the Olympic Federation of Ireland and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

It consisted of three workshops and a closing conference, educating 30 participants over the period of a year.

Topics discussed included strategic leadership, communications, public speaking, lobbying and conflict management, with a focus on equality, sustainability, human rights and ethics.

The participants, named "game-changers", set realistic goals followed by concrete action plans to help the sport movement become more equal, transparent and ethical.

They then analysed the current status quo in their own organisation and reflected how the IOC Gender Equality Recommendations are met, deciding what actions needed to be carried out to reach equality.

IOC gender equality consultant Nancy Lee presented the IOC Gender Equality Review Project Report and its final recommendations.

Finland's Birgitta Kervinen, centre, winner of the 2017 Women and Sport World Trophy, encouraged the game-changers to continue demanding for action ©IOC

"The IOC is making a global impact and forging a new path in advancing gender equality within the sporting arena and beyond with this project and it is very encouraging to see how the participants of the New Leaders programme have embraced the findings," Lee said.

Kervinen was also present at the workshop, encouraging the game-changers to continue questioning and demanding for action,

"Be clear with the goals and stick with your chosen road," she told them.

"You will succeed in what you believe."

A group of 50 sport professionals had applied to the programme, with the selected 30 announced during last November's European Olympic Committees General Assembly in Marbella.

"This is a dream come true," said participant Pedro Dias of Portugal.

"I want to be a sports leaders and the New Leaders Programme is offering the opportunity to get tools and meet people sharing the same passion.

"I am learning a lot, and most importantly it is a privilege to hear different ideas and opinions from the other game-changers."



