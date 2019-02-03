The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) has signed a agreement worth T$1.5million (£500,000/$700,000/€600,000) with the Pacific Games, with the country set to host the competition in July.

The agreement will see the Pacific Games office financially supporting the 500 athletes from Team Samoa, including a daily allowance and the provision of sporting outfits.

The Pacific Games Office will also have the rights of association with Team Samoa for sales and marketing towards the event.

"This is us showing our collaboration and working together with SASNOC to ensure that our athletes are well looked after, and they get the right support they need for the preparations for the Games," Pacific Games chief executive Falefata Hele Matatia told the Samoa Observer.

The Pacific Games are scheduled to take place in Samoa from July 7 to 20, with around 4,000 athletes expected to compete.

"It took some time to get it sorted out and the Memorandum of Understanding needed the endorsement of the Executive Committee," SASNOC President Fepuleai Patrick Fepuleai told the Samoa Observer.

"So I am very happy and grateful for the support from the Pacific Games office for SASNOC and Team Samoa."

Samoa won 17 Pacific Games gold medals at Port Moresby, including the women's cricket ©Port Moresby 2015

At the last Pacific Games in Port Moresby in 2015, Samoa finished fifth in the overall medals table.

They won a total of 51 medals, including 17 gold.

Among the events they won was the women's cricket.

They sent a total of 405 athletes.

Last week, SASNOC distributed sporting equipment to Athletics Samoa, the Samoa Basketball Federation, and Samoa International Cricket Association in preparation for the event.

Construction is well underway on a multi-sport complex in Samoa which will host the netball and badminton competition at the Games.

Matatia has also claimed the Pacific Games office is "on track" for sponsorship, venue refurbishment, broadcasting and the Torch Relay.