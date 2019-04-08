A primary school on the island of Savai’i – which is set to host boxing action at the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games – has been taking part in outdoor activities as part of a schools programme for the Games organised by the Samoan Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture.

The programme sees schools in Samoa adopt a country and then create chants and a poster design to spur on that country’s athletes during the Games.

Taga Primary School has been allocated Tokelau, a small Pacific island territory roughly halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand.

“There is great comfort to see the students engage with outdoor activities,” said the school's principle, Lealofi Agaalii Gafo.

“They are keen to work outside and this is the heart of any Samoan family, the heart for family and service to others and the community.”

Taga village is most well known for the Alofaaga blowholes ©Samoa 2019

As part of the programme, pupils at the school have been making traditional Tokelau costumes and flower arrangements as well as posters, while they will also perform Tokelau’s national anthem for their village.

“Schools being involved in the Games is an education for the students,” Gafo added.

“It will create a bridge between Savai’i and Upolo (another Samoan island), so we are not missing out on anything happening in Apia.”