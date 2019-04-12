The International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have renewed their partnership for another four years.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin was welcomed to the House of Basketball in the Swiss village of Mies by Andreas Zagklis, the FIBA secretary general.

The pair signed an agreement which will see the two federations working closely together until 2023.

Basketball has been part of the Summer Universiade since the inaugural edition in Turin in 1959.

FISU and FIBA organise the 3x3 FISU World University League, which gives the winner a FIBA 3x3 World Tour berth ©FISU

It is claimed the biennial international multi-sport event for university students is the second largest multi-sport event behind the Olympic Games.

FISU and FIBA also organise an annual 12-team event called the 3x3 FISU World University League.

The winner earns a FIBA 3x3 World Tour berth.