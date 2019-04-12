The second stop of the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) is set to take place tomorrow in Mexico City at the Campo Marte.

The LGCT pits the top ranked show jumpers in the world together in a 20 event series.

Doha hosted the first event of the tour last month, with France's Julien Epaillard winning.

He is set to be challenged again by 2018 LGCT winner, Britain's Ben Maher, second in Doha.

Maher's compatriot, Scott Brash, took the title in the Mexico City last year.

He returns to the Campo Marte to try and earn another victory.

The winner of the event will receive €311,000 (£270,000/$352,000).

Competition begins tomorrow, and is due to be preceded by the second event of the Global Champions League.

This sees 16 teams made up of six international riders compete against each other.

Shanghai Swans, the winning team in Doha, will be looking to extend their lead in the standings.

Germany's Daniel Deusser and Sweden's Peder Fredricson are expected to be competing for them.