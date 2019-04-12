New Caledonia’s Vu Duc Minh Dack claimed gold at the Oceania Karate Federation (OKF) Championships in Sydney.

Dack has enjoyed success at continental events having earned 12 European Championship medals representing France, as well as 2015 Pacific Games gold when representing French territory New Caledonia.

The 2012 World Championship silver medallist added to his collection by winning men’s kata gold at Whitlam Leisure Centre in Sydney.

The 36-year-old won the event for the fourth successive year by beating New Zealand’s Nicholas Rowsby in the final.

Australia’s Shaun Yuen triumphed in the bronze medal match.

The women’s kata title was won by New Zealander Alexandra Anacan, after she beat Australia’s Maria Sampani in the final.

Australia’s Kelly Hoinville and New Zealand’s Holly Wigg were awarded bronze.

There was success for Australia and New Zealand in the kumite competitions.





Australia’s Maria Alexiadis secured the women’s under-50 kilogram title, while team-mates Amy Bogetti and Kristina Ma won the under-55kg and 61kg events, respectively.

Michelle Wilson clinched Australia’s fourth kumite gold by winning the women’s over-68kg event, while New Zealand’s Amy Thomason was crowned under-68kg champion.

In the men’s events, Australia’s Yehia Hasanen won the men’s under-60kg title, while compatriot Tsuneari Yahiro took the under-75kg gold.

Max Noble and Daniel Tielen won the under and over-84kg titles, respectively, for Australia.

New Zealand’s Barney Gill won the men’s under-67kg event.