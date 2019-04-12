Russia's Nikita Nagornyy won his first all-around title at the European Artistic Gymnastics Individual Championships in Szczecin.

Nagornyy achieved a score of 88.665 to win at Netto Arena in the Polish city of Szczecin.

He triumphed against compatriot and world champion Artur Dalayon, who had led after the first rotation but could only finish second with a score of 87.832.

"The most important thing is that I performed solidly on each apparatus and showed stability," Nagornyy said.

"I'm really happy about my all-around score of 88.665.

"Artur and I get along very well.

"To me it was even easier to compete knowing Artur was by my side.

"We supported each other.

"Whether Artur or I would win was not important to us."

France's Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos took the women's all-around title at the European Artistic Gymnastics Individual Championships ©Getty Images

There was a four-way battle for bronze between Britain's Joe Fraser and James Hall, Turkey’s Ahmet Onder and Cypriot Marios Georgiou.

Georgiou took Cyprus's first European medal with 84.398 , narrowly beating Fraser who was fourth with 84.365.

The women's all-around title went to France's Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos with 55.433 points.

In second was Britian's Elissa Downie with a score of 55.365, while Russia's Angelina Melnikova was third with 55.065 points.

The competition continues in Szczecin tomorrow with the men's and women's apparatus finals.