Israel’s Linoy Ashram won two of the four apparatus finals on the concluding day of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia.

Ashram, who had finished second to Russia’s Aleksandra Soldatova in the previous night’s individual all-around finale, won the hoop discipline with a score of 21.200 ahead of Russia’s Ekaterina Selezneva, who scored 21.050, and Soldatova, who totalled 20.750.

The second win on the night for Ashram came in the clubs, where she scored 20.900 to head home athlete Katrin Taseva, who had finished third the previous night, and here scored 20.650, with third place going to Soldatova on 20.050.

Home athlete Katrin Taseva followed up her bronze on the previous night with three silver medals in individual apparatus finals as the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup concluded in Sofia ©Getty Images

It was not all bronze on the night for Soldatova, who won the ribbon discipline with 19.700 ahead of Taseva, who scored 19.400, and Ashram, who totalled 19.150.

Soldatova’s compatriot Selezneva won the ball competition with 20.700, with a third second place on the night going to Taseva on 19.950 and Ashram taking third with 19.600.

Belarus won the five balls final with 23.600, with Japan second on 23.250 and Russia third with 23.150.

The three hoops and four clubs team group discipline went to Ukraine, with 24.100 points, ahead of Bulgaria, who scored 24.050 and Japan, who totalled 23.600.