Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur beat Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the deciding doubles rubber to send Australia through to their first Fed Cup final for 26 years.

Barty and Stosur recorded a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory to seal a 3-2 win for the host nation at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

The tie was level at 1-1 going into the second day and the two countries again shared victories in the singles contests.

Barty moved Australia to within one win of the final when she outclassed Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 to secure her second singles triumph of the weekend.

But Azarenka, a former world number one, thrashed surprised singles pick Stosur 6-1, 6-1 to send the encounter into a decider.

Australia will take on either France or Romania in November's final of the Fed Cup ©Getty Images

The Australian pair took the opener but were again pegged back by Belarus as Azarenka and Sabalenka claimed the second set.

Barty and Stosur, backed by a raucous crowd inside the venue, held their nerve in the third to give Australia the chance to earn their first Fed Cup crown in 45 years.

They will play either France or Romania, whose tie is locked at 1-1 prior to today's action.

