Fabio Fognini became the first Italian to win an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 title after triumphing against Serbia's Dušan Lajović in the Monte-Carlo Masters final.
Fognini defeated Lajović 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 38 minutes on the Monte-Carlo Country Club's clay court.
The 31-year old had defeated world number two, Rafael Nadal of Spain, to reach the final.
He will now rise from 18th to a career-high of 12th in the ATP rankings.
"I’m really, really happy," Fognini said.
"It's an incredible achievement."
The next ATP Masters 1000 competition is due to be the Madrid Open from May 5 to May 12.